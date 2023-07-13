The Major League softball tournament wrapped up July 5 at Lakeview Park with the Heat taking the championship.

071523.Major League-Heat_submitted.jpg

The Heat won the championship of the Major League softball tournament last week. On the front row, from left, are Taylor Ragland, Ella Callis, Jacie Bryan, Kayce Dunbar and MaKenna Corbin. On the back row are coach Angie Hutcherson, Rajanea Mason, Hayley Smoot, Brianna Kjelstrom, coach David Semones Jr, MaKayla Kjelstrom, Jacklyn Young, coach Shane Kjelstrom and Elizabeth Semones. (Photo submitted)

Riptide won the consolation bracket final 15-7 over Impact, and the Heat defeated Riptide 15-4 in the championship game.

071523.Major League-Riptide_submitted.jpg

Riptide was the runner-up in the Major League softball tournament last week. On the front row, from left, are Isabella Oseguera, Rebekah Boone, Carly Tate, Madi Suter and Amaya Garr. On the back row are coach Kendall Roten, Aubrey Martin, Kaidence Tillman, Kaylee Jewell, Annika Brooks and Daviss Johnson. (Photo submitted)

Missing from picture: Coach Kaiden Hedges

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription