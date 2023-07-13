The Heat won the championship of the Major League softball tournament last week. On the front row, from left, are Taylor Ragland, Ella Callis, Jacie Bryan, Kayce Dunbar and MaKenna Corbin. On the back row are coach Angie Hutcherson, Rajanea Mason, Hayley Smoot, Brianna Kjelstrom, coach David Semones Jr, MaKayla Kjelstrom, Jacklyn Young, coach Shane Kjelstrom and Elizabeth Semones. (Photo submitted)
Riptide was the runner-up in the Major League softball tournament last week. On the front row, from left, are Isabella Oseguera, Rebekah Boone, Carly Tate, Madi Suter and Amaya Garr. On the back row are coach Kendall Roten, Aubrey Martin, Kaidence Tillman, Kaylee Jewell, Annika Brooks and Daviss Johnson. (Photo submitted)
The Major League softball tournament wrapped up July 5 at Lakeview Park with the Heat taking the championship.
Riptide won the consolation bracket final 15-7 over Impact, and the Heat defeated Riptide 15-4 in the championship game.
Riptide 15, Impact 7
Getting hits for Riptide were Daviss Johnson, a triple and three singles; Carly Tate, a triple, a double and a single; Aubrey Martin, three singles; Amaya Garr, a home run and a triple; Rebekah Boone and Kaidence Tillman, a double and a single each; and Madi Suter, Kaylee Jewell, Annika Brooks and Isabella Oseguera, two singles each.
Those with hits for Impact were Haley Early and Layla Lemghaili, a double and two singles each; Jules Aldridge, three singles; Brenna Lovins, Danielle Rowland and Bridgit Sanderson, two singles each; and Taylor Ragland, a single.
Heat 15, Riptide 4
For the Heat, those with hits were Brianna Kjelstrom a home run, a triple and a single; MaKayla Kjelstrom and Hayley Smoot, a home run, a double and a single each; Kayce Dunbar, a triple and a single; Jacklyn Young, two doubles; Makenna Corbin, a double and a single; Rajanea Mason, a double; and Elizabeth Semones, Jacie Bryan and Taylor Ragland, a single each.
Getting hits for Riptide were Amaya Garr, a triple and a single; Daviss Johnson, two singles; and Rebekah Boone, Aubrey Martin, Kaidence Tillman, Carly Tate and Madi Suter, a single each.
