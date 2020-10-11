Western Hills' football team dropped a 16-13 decision Friday at Henry County.
The game was the district opener for WHHS (2-1).
Henry County (3-2, 1-2) led 14-7 at halftime and scored on a safety in the third quarter to lead 16-7 after three periods.
Western Hills' last touchdown came in the fourth quarter.
Dylan Engler scored on a 5-yard run, and Demetrius Britt ran for a 2-yard touchdown for the Wolverines. TJ Walker kicked the point-after after one touchdown, and a two-point conversion attempt failed.
Engler passed for 134 yards for WHHS.
On defense for Western Hills, Jeffery Parker had eight solo tackles and eight assists, and he had four tackles for loss. Austin Keith had nine solo tackles and five assists, and Jacob Fields and 10 solo tackles and four assists.
Western Hills will play its first game on its new synthetic turf field Friday against DeSales.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.