Western Hills logo

Western Hills' football team dropped a 16-13 decision Friday at Henry County.

The game was the district opener for WHHS (2-1).

Henry County (3-2, 1-2) led 14-7 at halftime and scored on a safety in the third quarter to lead 16-7 after three periods.

Western Hills' last touchdown came in the fourth quarter.

Dylan Engler scored on a 5-yard run, and Demetrius Britt ran for a 2-yard touchdown for the Wolverines. TJ Walker kicked the point-after after one touchdown, and a two-point conversion attempt failed.

Engler passed for 134 yards for WHHS.

On defense for Western Hills, Jeffery Parker had eight solo tackles and eight assists, and he had four tackles for loss. Austin Keith had nine solo tackles and five assists, and Jacob Fields and 10 solo tackles and four assists.

Western Hills will play its first game on its new synthetic turf field Friday against DeSales.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription