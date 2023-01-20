012123.VaughtCol-Anthony Brown, Maurice Douglass_submitted.jpg

Coach Maurice Douglass, a former UK defensive back, says receiver Anthony Brown has “toughness that is God-given.” (Photo submitted)

Just how good is recent Kentucky football signee Anthony Brown of Springfield, Ohio?

ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals all rank the 5-10, 170-pound receiver as a four-star prospect, but his high school coach, former UK defensive back Maurice “Moe” Douglass, is not sure that does him justice.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription