With the first tournament of the high school season a week away, some local golfers got some work in Friday.
Members of the Franklin County and Western Hills girls teams, along with one Second Street School and five out-of-town golfers, took part in the FCC Girls Invitational at the Frankfort Country Club.
The event was a nine-hole scrimmage, and no team scores were kept.
“This is all about trying to get girls to come out and play golf,” said Carmello Benassi, who is coaching both FCHS and WHHS this season.
“They can go out here on a nice day and play nine holes at the Frankfort Country Club. We appreciate them letting us play.”
This is Benassi’s first year coaching WHHS and FCHS.
“There’s a learning curve,” he said. “They’re improving, and they’re excited to learn.”
The Lady Flyers have eight golfers out for the team and may have a ninth. Western Hills has four players. That’s enough for a team score, but teams may play five golfers and drop the highest score from the five for the team score.
The local golfers were also playing a scrimmage at the University Club before beginning their season Friday in the Shelby County Lady Rocket Invitational at Weissinger Hills Golf Course.