LEXINGTON — High schools across the state can begin meeting with their athletic teams on Monday.
The Kentucky High School Athletics Association Board of Control voted Thursday to allow team meetings of 10 or less June 1-14. Beginning on June 15, practices can resume for some sports on a limited basis. Based on current guidelines from Gov. Andy Beshear, practices with 10 or fewer participants can begin in mid-June.
Practices in low touch sports, such as golf and cross country, will resume on June 15, while volleyball, football, soccer, field hockey and basketball can start workouts and exercises in a small-group setting but can’t start practices until at least June 29.
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said guidelines for practices in late June will be announced at a later date. Tackett added that meetings and workouts from June 1-14 should be considered as voluntary.
“Let’s get these kids back to their coaches sooner rather than later,” Tackett said.
The board ended a dead period that had been in effect since March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and voted by a margin of 13-5 to eliminate the dead period that runs from June 25-July 9 this year only.
“I don’t think it’s feasible to start, stop and start again,” Tackett said.
Tackett also said the state high school athletics association is a “state actor” and falls under the umbrella of the State Department of Education. Tackett dispelled rumors the KHSAA makes decisions under its own authority.
“There are a lot of people under a very mistaken impression,” Tackett said. “Contrary to the belief of a lot of people out there, we don’t have the authority to do our own thing, especially with last week’s guidance issue (from the Governor) on youth sports.”
The board also voted “not to entertain extra eligibility” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.