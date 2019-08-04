No one would have faulted Emilie Hill if her attention wondered a bit during the second round of the Juniper Hill Ladies Club Championship.
Leading by nine shots after the first round of the golf tournament could cause that.
“That was something I thought about,” Hill said, “but I wanted to do as well as I did the first day.”
Hill nearly did that, following Saturday’s 71 with a 73 Sunday to win the tournament by 13 strokes.
“It felt like the pressure was off,” she said about the second round. “I had a pretty good lead, and I was just trying to have fun.”
Hill led Lesa Hodge and Tara Purvis by nine shots after Saturday’s round. Hodge shot 77 Sunday to finish second in the tournament with a 157.
“I had to keep my focus,” Hill said. “I wanted to shoot under par both days. My goal was 72 today, but there was a bogey here and there.”
Hill did shoot under par both days, finishing with a two-day total of 144. Par for women at Juniper Hill is 74.
“My putting went really well,” she said. “Everything long was going straight, and my chipping was going well.”
This is Hill’s second club championship, having won in 2017. She’s had a full summer of golf, playing between 10 and 15 tournaments.
A 2019 graduate of Western Hills, Hill will be playing golf at Midway University in the fall. The golf team starts working out on Aug. 12, and classes start on Aug. 19.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “I can’t wait.”
Jill LeMaster won the the Anne Coleman North Award, given each year to the golfer 55 or older who has the low net score of the tournament. LeMaster finished with a net score of 126.
Here are the top finishers in each flight.
Championship Flight
Emilie Hill, first low gross, 144 (71-73); Lesa Hodge, second low gross, 157 (80-77); Becky Bibro, first low net, 127; Aggie Hampton, second low net, 133.
First Flight
Natalie Britton, first low gross, 171 (85-86); Kim Wooldridge, second low gross, 173 (88-85); Lisa Brewer, first low net, 135; Robin Moore, second low net, 137.
Second Flight
Adisyn Fox, first low gross, 178 (88-90); Tammy McMichael, second low gross, 184 (94-90); Shirley A. Rodgers, first low net, 131; Barbara Reynolds, second low net, 135 (scorecard playoff).
Third Flight
Stacey McClellan, first low gross, 196 (98-98); Melinda Holbert, second low gross, 197 (98-99); Jill LeMaster, first low net, 126; Shirley Dukes, second low net, 130.
Fourth Flight
Ruth Hinkle, first low gross, 195 (94-101); Leigh Ann Bates, first low net, 153.