The Juniper Hill Raisers played their first PGA Junior League golf match at Canewood in Georgetown this week and posted an 11½-9½ victory.
All of the Hill Raisers team members scored points in the match.
The teams were Chase Scott and Parker Cull, Addison Trent and Riley Manning, Maddie Starkey and Bryan Starkey, Halle Hunter and Kayleigh Curry, Jack Kennedy, Elias Chavez and Aiden Moore, Brooke Byers and Emmaline Duff, Bayla West, Brooklyn West and Blakely West, and Rylee Hedges, Trace Hedges and John Thomas Fint.
The Hill Raisers will host Canewood Tuesday, and they have a match at the Frankfort Country Club on Aug. 8. The FCC team travels to Juniper Hill for a match on Aug. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.