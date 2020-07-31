The Juniper Hill Raisers played their first PGA Junior League golf match at Canewood in Georgetown this week and posted an 11½-9½ victory.

All of the Hill Raisers team members scored points in the match.

The teams were Chase Scott and Parker Cull, Addison Trent and Riley Manning, Maddie Starkey and Bryan Starkey, Halle Hunter and Kayleigh Curry, Jack Kennedy, Elias Chavez and Aiden Moore, Brooke Byers and Emmaline Duff, Bayla West, Brooklyn West and Blakely West, and Rylee Hedges, Trace Hedges and John Thomas Fint.

The Hill Raisers will host Canewood Tuesday, and they have a match at the Frankfort Country Club on Aug. 8. The FCC team travels to Juniper Hill for a match on Aug. 15.

