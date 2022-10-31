Western Hills’ Jon Eades placed eighth at the KHSAA Class 2A State Cross Country Meet Saturday at Bourbon County Cross Country Park in Paris.

The senior, who won the Class 2A Region 4 race at Masterson Station Park the week before, recorded a 16:35 and was the highest local finisher. Riku Sugie, a sophomore from Thomas Nelson, won the race in 15:38.

101222.XC-WH Eades_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Jon Eades heads toward the finish line at the County Championships at the State Library and Archives in this file photo from October.

