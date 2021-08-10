081021.Lesa Hodge_submitted.jpg

Lesa Hodge won the Juniper Hill Ladies Club Championship by two shots over defending champion Connie Goins Sunday. (Photo submitted)

Lesa Hodge won her second major golf tournament of the summer last weekend, capturing the Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club’s Ladies Club Championship Sunday.

Hodge won the City Golf Championship last month.

Hodge and defending champion Connie Goins were tied for first after both shot 75 in Saturday’s opening round.

Hodge edged Goins by two shots to claim the title, shooting a 77 Sunday while Goins shot 79. This is the 12th time Hodge has won the club championship.

Natalie Britton won the Anne North Award, given annually to the golfer 50 or older with the lowest net score in the tournament.

Here are the results from the tournament.

Championship Flight: Lesa Hodge, first low gross, 152 (75-77); Connie Goins, second low gross, 154 (75-79); Carolyn Paul, first low net, 146; Linda Moore, second low net, 149 (scorecard playoff).

First Flight: Natalie Britton, first low gross, 166 (82-84); Connie Wiard, second low gross, 173 (88-85); Kim Wooldridge, first low net, 147; Charlotte Pyles, second low net, 151.

Second Flight: Lisa Brewer, first low gross, 180 (92-88); Karen Pilcher, second low gross, 187 (93-94), scorecard playoff; Susan Goins, first low net, 146; Jenny Bannister, second low net, 147.

Third Flight: Barbara Terrell, first low gross, 197 (101-96); Esther Wilhoyte, second low gross, 202 (106-96), scorecard playoff; Melinda Holbert, first low net, 153; Billie Lee, second low net, 156.

Fourth Flight: Carla Tilliett, first low gross, 217 (106-111); Bonnie Wise, second low gross, 218 (108-110); Shelley Wood, first low net, 150; Lee Ann May, second low net, 157.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription