The honors keep coming for Nebraska wide receiver/running back Wan’Dale Robinson, the former Western Hills great.
On Monday Robinson, a true freshman, was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll for week six of the college football season, and he was selected as the Big Ten Conference’s Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.
Robinson caught seven passes for 123 yards and rushed for 44 yards on seven carries Saturday in the Huskers’ 13-10 home win over Northwestern.
His longest run was 42 yards for Nebraska’s only touchdown, which came on the team’s first possession, and he had a 32-yard reception late in the game to set up the winning field goal.
Robinson spoke at Nebraska’s weekly press conference Monday.
“I expected to come in and play, and I expected to come in and have an impact,” he said. “Not specifically having those awards, I just wanted to come in and help our team win.”
The Paul Hornung Award, presented by Texas Roadhouse and now in its 10th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission and football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung.
While Robinson said most schools recruited him as a receiver, he knew he would be playing both positions at Nebraska.
“That was before I even signed,” he said. “When they started recruiting me, they told me I was going to be used in the running back role, the receiver role. Those things I envisioned myself doing when I got there, and they obviously came to life.
“I just feel like once you get the ball in your hands it’s all the same. At the receiver position when I get the ball in my hands, I feel like I turn into a running back and not just try to go down and get however many yards. At the running back position, as soon as I get the ball my intentions are to score.”
Nebraska is now 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
The Huskers’ next game is Saturday at undefeated Minnesota. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and be televised by FS1.