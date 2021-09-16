UK logo

Frankfort Plant Board cable customers will have access to stream the Kentucky football game this Saturday against UT-Chattanooga even though it will not be aired on cable TV.

Game time is noon Saturday.

FPB cable customers who receive the SEC Network as part of their cable package can watch the game via SECN+ on the ESPN app. 

Here are the steps you need to complete to view the game online: 

• If you do not have a myFPB account, you will need to register for one prior to the game. Go to https://my.fpb.cc and follow the prompts to register for your myFPB account. You will need a copy of your FPB bill to complete this registration. 

• Download the ESPN app or go to www.espn.com/watch. The ESPN app is available on: iOS, Android, Chromecast, FireTV, Apple TV, Roku, PS4/5, Xbox One. 

• Before the game starts, open the ESPN app, click on Watch. 

• Scroll to Channels. 

• Click on SECN+. 

• Choose Frankfort Plant Board as your TV provider. 

• Log in with your myFPB login and password. 

This should unlock the stream for the game. 

If you are an FPB cable customer, you do not need to subscribe to ESPN+ in order to watch the game.

