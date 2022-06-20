Earl Maxwell Howard Jr.’s golf career had a humble beginning, working as a caddie at Juniper Hill Golf Course when he was 13 years old.
But it was a career that took him all over the world, serving as a golf pro, a director of golf and the co-owner of a golf course.
Howard, who was born in Frankfort on July 4, 1942, died on April 22 in North Port, Florida.
Burial services for Howard will be Friday at 12:30 p.m. at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville.
A 1960 graduate of Franklin County, Howard received the Frank Smith Golf Scholarship and attended Eastern Kentucky University, where he was a four-year letterman on the golf team.
He served as the pro at the now-defunct Whippoorwill Golf Course in Franklin County, and after college joined the United States Air Force, where he met his wife, Lt. Dara Lee Vickary, who signed up for a golf lesson.
Together they forged two noteworthy careers over their 52-year marriage. After his discharge from the Air Force, his wife was stationed in Bangkok, Thailand, where Howard was active in organizing and playing in the Thailand PGA Tour.
When Lt. Howard was stationed at Hickam Air Force Base in 1971, the Howards moved to Hawaii. He became director of golf at USASCH at Ft. Shafter Army Base in Hawaii in 1973 and was very active in the Aloha Section of the PGA in the 1970s and 1980s. In 1990 Howard left USASCH to become founding director of golf at the Poipu Bay Resort in Kauai.
He followed that by fulfilling a life-long dream to own a golf course, and in 1994 Howard became co-owner and head pro at Green Acres Golf Course in Kokomo, Indiana.
Howard retired fulltime in 2005 to North Port, Florida, where he continued to give the occasional lesson and play a round of golf every week at one of the three courses of the Golf of Venice complex with his favorite pupil, his wife.
Howard was recognized as a 50-year lifetime member of the PGA in 2020.
“Max was most definitely a people person, and that was the incredible legacy of this 13-year-old caddie from Kentucky,” his sister-in-law, Robin Fogarty, wrote. “His mile-wide smile, stories as long as the longest day of the year, and above all, he was known for his quintessential positive attitude about anything in life.
“He was a happy soul, a kind and giving teacher of golf, with the candid eye of a diagnostician,” Fogarty continued. “He always struck the right note and golfers left his coaching session with results they could take to their golf games.”
Howard was preceded in death by his sister Ann (Jim) Howard Smith and brother Christopher (Virginia) Howard. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dara Lee Howard; his goddaughter, Carol L. Meyer, North Port, Florida; his sisters Priscilla (Tom) Brooks and Marian (Michael) McGuire, all of Lexington; and his four nieces and five nephews.
A celebration of life for Howard was held by friends and neighbors on Friday, May 13 at the clubhouse in Village at Riverwalk, North Port, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, Howard’s love of golf is his legacy as he encourages ways to foster young golfers today.
Contributions may be made to Capri Isle Junior Golf Program at https://www.golfinvenice.com/golf/capri-isles/junior-golf or to local golf courses.
