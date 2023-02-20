Kentucky State University has been operating with an interim head football coach for over a year.
That changed Monday.
Kentucky State Interim Athletic Director Ramon Johnson introduced Felton Huggins as the new KSU head football coach Monday at an on-campus press conference.
“The past two seasons, we have operated with less, but on this day of 2023, I would like to announce that we now have a new head football coach, a football coach whose foundation is faith, family, football and fun,” Johnson said. “All of these factors we need to have a successful football program.
“We have a young man who is founded in good character, good coaching and Christ. We couldn’t ask for a better combination.”
Huggins, 40, comes to KSU from McNeese State, a Division I team, where he served as wide receivers coach for a year.
He was the offensive coordinator and inside wide receivers coach at Charleston Southern in 2019 after spending six years at LaGrange College in Georgia, where he was the associate head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterback coach and academic coordinator.
“In this profession a lot of coaches shy away from this life,” Huggins said. “They run away from HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities). I told AD Johnson I was running to it. I was built for this. I prepared for this my whole life.”
Huggins, born and raised in Louisiana, played football at Southeastern Louisiana University, finishing his collegiate career as the school's career leader in receptions (162) and receiving yards (2,350). He still holds school records for receptions in a season with 84 and receiving yards in a season with 1,313.
He went on to play six seasons of professional football with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Frankfurt Galaxy, Buffalo Bills and Montreal Alouettes.
This is Huggins’ first head coaching job.
“First and foremost, I want to say thank you, God,” he said. “Thank you to the university. I want to say thank you to my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. I wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for Him.
“I’m just so honored that AD Johnson gave me this opportunity to come here and lead these young men.”
The Thorobreds went 4-6 last year, including 4-3 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, under interim head coach Paul Hamilton, who stepped down at the end of the season.
“The motto we’re going to live by, we’re going to be bred different,” Huggins said. “I’m built on energy. The energy you put in the world is what you get out. Again, first thing I told the staff, keep the energy up. Bring solutions because at the end of the day every issue has a solution.”
Huggins is the son of educators who both attended Grambling State.
“The only thing non-negotiable here is you’ve got to get a degree because you have to put yourself in a position to take care of your family, take care of yourself, after football is over,” he said.
“This game has an expiration date on it whether you believe it or not. What are you going to do to set yourself up in life after that? What are you going to do to set up your community after you leave this game, when you have no more talent to give to this game? We want to do things that make our community proud, make our school proud, make our family proud.”
And this fall, Huggins hopes to make people proud with the product Kentucky State will put on the field.
“Our program is about to go to new heights, and they’ve already been there,” he said. “We’re going to have an exciting brand of football from the offense, the defense and special teams standpoint. It’s going to be fun; it’s going to be exciting. I want it to be a family atmosphere because that’s the only way I know and where I’m from.
“I’m from the small town of Zachary, so we’re built on family and having a good time around family. The experience when you come to our football games, it’ll be like a cookout. I want it to be that way because I want it to be fun. I want you to bring your kids out. I want you to bring your family here.
“This is the place to be in 2023, Frankfort, Kentucky, because we’re bred different.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.