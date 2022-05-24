Western Hills logo

Jana Hughes has been named the girls basketball coach at Western Hills. She replaces Brandon Muravchick, who resigned after last season.

Hughes was the interim head coach at West Jessamine this past season, and she was the head junior varsity coach at the school in 2020-2021.

Hughes served as an assistant coach at Midway University from 2016-2018.

She has taught math at West Jessamine Middle School for the last four years and will teach math at Bondurant Middle School in the upcoming school year.

There will be a meet and greet with Hughes for WHHS players and their parents on June 2 at Western Hills in the auditorium at 4 p.m.

