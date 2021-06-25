The Franklin County Humane Society has announced the date and details for its 5th Annual Trails for Tails 5K.

The race, which will be held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is planned for Sept. 4.

Trails for Tails 5K

Participants can “run, walk, crawl or even think about 3.1 miles” at their own pace and place, according to the race website.

Registration is $25 and all proceeds benefit the new humane society’s new animal shelter fund. To register online, visit https://runsignup.com/fchs5k

All registrants will be entered to win prizes.

T-shirt pick up is planned at Feeders Supply, 1303 U.S. 127 South on Sept. 3 from 4-6 p.m. and Sept. 4 from 9-11 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription