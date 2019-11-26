Franklin County’s boys basketball team graduated four seniors off last year’s team, but the cupboard is hardly bare for the Flyers.
“Numbers are up,” said Tony Wise, who is starting his sixth season as FCHS’ head coach. “We have 17 on our freshman team, and we have depth at every position.
“We have to handle adversity, to be sure we get out of our own way and not be our own worst enemy.”
The Flyers have some upperclassmen to help with that. FCHS has seven seniors on this year’s team, along with two juniors and six sophomores.
Senior Jacob Lewis is back for FCHS after breaking a wrist early last season and sitting out the rest of the year.
Zyshonne Atkinson, also a senior, started much of last season. The team’s other seniors are Derrick King, Peyton McElmurray, Joe Meador, Cameron Phelps and Jake Thomas.
Younger players who saw some varsity action last season are Jayden Mattison, Zac Cox and Brandon Atkinson. Also returning with varsity experience is junior Phillip Peiffer.
“(Junior) Michael Dummitt has put in the work to get himself ready,” Wise said. “He just needs experience.
“Zach Claudio had a really, really good summer, and it’ll help once our football players get their basketball legs under them.”
FCHS ended last season in the first round of the 41st District Tournament.
“One of the hardest things to do is take a long look at yourself in the mirror, to see if you need to do something different to get better,” Wise said.
“We’ve done more weightlifting, more conditioning. We started open gym a month earlier, and we have some gym rats.”
It’s all added up to improvements for the Flyers.
“We have good length, good depth,” Wise said. “We’re more athletic, and we have more quickness.
“We’ll play a different style because we’re quicker and longer. On offense we’ll have a lot more different looks, and we’ll be able to dictate things on the defensive end that we haven’t been able to do the last couple of years.”
The Flyers open their season Tuesday at home against Paris, and their first district game is Dec. 10 at Frankfort Christian.
“We’re stronger, faster, more athletic and a lot hungrier after not making the region (tournament) the last two years,” Wise said.
“This group gets along better than any group I’ve had since I’ve been here. They hang out together, cut up together, and that makes a huge difference.”