After more than 20 years of service with the Frankfort Police Department, Capt. David Schroerlucke retired July 31 to pursue a dream nearly a decade in a half in the making. Not one to rest on his laurels, on Friday Schroerlucke will take the first steps in a solo hike of the Appalachian Trail — something he has been training for his whole life.
“Hiking and the outdoors has always been a passion of mine, so hiking the Appalachian Trail is a goal I set for myself almost 15 years ago,” he said, adding that he took up running as a fifth grader and completed an Ironman Triathlon in 2011.
No stranger to physical challenges, Schroerlucke also administered FPD’s “Fit for Duty” fitness program.
His 2,192-mile journey will begin at Mt. Katahdin, Maine — the state’s highest peak — and will end in Springer Mountain, Georgia. He expects to be on the trail for 4-5 months and is starting at the northernmost part in order to avoid the chilly fall weather.
“People usually take 5-7 months to complete a thru hike of the AT. I would like to do it in 100 days and be back by Thanksgiving, but I have to travel at a pace that will not cause injury to me … so we will see.”
In order to finish the trail in 100 days, he would have to average roughly 22 miles per day.
Schroerlucke said he got the idea after reading an article about a guy named Gonzo who hiked the AT in the 1980s and kept a journal of his adventures.
“Somewhere in reading this journal I decided I wanted to thru hike the AT myself,” he explained.
But life had other plans.
“Having bills, a mortgage, kids, a wife and responsibilities meant I had to wait until retirement (when I had a pension for income) to give the thru hike a go,” he added, saying those who know him have been hearing about the hike for years.
Schroerlucke will start the hike solo but plans on falling in with other hikers who match his pace during his trek, which will take him through 14 states with an approximate gain/loss in elevation of 464,500 feet.
In addition to making his dream come to fruition, the 44-year-old retiree has also found a way to give back by asking folks to support his hike by donating money to Supporting Heroes, an organization that honors the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMTs who give their lives in the line of duty by caring for the loved ones they leave behind.
“I have personally attended the funerals of fallen first responders and seen the work Supporting Heroes does for their families and agencies,” he said.
“They are the number one organization to help those first responders’ families, who unlike me, didn’t get the chance to retire.”
Though his fundraising goal is $20,000, Schroerlucke would love to see much more in donations from both individuals and groups. He said folks can sponsor him by the mile — for instance, a penny per mile would equate to $21.92 — or by picking a particular mile in honor of fallen first responder.
“For example, if a fallen first responder had a unit number or call sign (like Unit 545) then mile 545 on the Appalachian Trail can be dedicated to that person,” he said. “I can record a short video on that exact mile of the trail commemorating their service and sacrifice.”
To donate to Schroerlucke’s cause, visit https://p2p.onecause.com/daveshikeforheroes/home?fbclid=IwAR2rs0eQr5ZdAPgRMkGj2i7GKpNi4AQ0_8yhV1D8UGjiFhoPvL45YFPBZx8
While he’s chasing down his dream, he’ll miss some milestones at home — including his and wife, Kathy’s, 20th anniversary. He will also miss daughter Tricia’s sweet 16 and daughter Michaela’s 12th birthday. The couple also has a 10-year-old daughter, Natasha.
“I appreciate everyone who has reached out to me offering my wife and kids help while I am out pursuing this adventure,” he told The State Journal. “I have always had a terrible case of wanderlust, and I would not be able to do this without so much support from my wife and kids, my extended family, and my church family and my Lodge Brothers at Hiram #4 and all the rest of my friends.”
He will also miss his work family.
“I haven’t really figured out I am retired, yet.”
