The inaugural class of the Franklin County High School Boys Basketball Hall of Fame will be inducted Jan. 29 at FCHS as part of the Gary Moore Classic.

The ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. prior to the Flyers’ game.

Those in the inaugural class are coaches John Lykins and David Lee, coach/player Gary Moore, contributor Don Sturgeon, and players Stan Kerrick, Duaine Boucher, Paul Brewer, John Harnice, Doug Wilkins, David Evans, Roni Robinson and Vance Hall.

