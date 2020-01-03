The Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department will offer pickleball two nights a week at two different locations through the winter months, said Sports Director David Newnam.
Beginning Tuesday, players can play indoor in the gymnasium at Capital City Christian Church on Versailles Road. Church member and regular pickleball player Becky Gorrell has arranged for two courts to be available from 6-9 p.m. through the end of March.
Thursday nights, Bell Gym on the campus of Kentucky State University will be converted to three pickleball courts, according to Twany Beckham, Director of Campus Wellness. Those courts will be open from 5:30-8:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 16.
“We’re always happy to have our partners in the community join with us in creating new opportunities for everyone to have fun and feel better,” said Newnam.
The KSU softball team uses the fields at Lakeview Park as its home field, with site management and maintenance provided by the Parks office.
Parks’ pickleball director Jacki Hedger said the courts at East Frankfort Park will reopen for league play beginning in early April.