When the Tennessee Titans play for the AFC Championship Sunday at Kansas City, Franklin County graduate Logan Woodside will be on the sidelines.
Woodside, a member of the Titans’ practice squad, has been sidelined with an injury nearly the entire season, but he’s still very much in the loop with the team.
“It’s been good,” he said about the season during a phone interview this week. “I still travel to all the games. I go to practice and meetings.
“I still help the quarterbacks. I try to be a resource and help any way I can.”
For Woodside, this season has a familiar feel. He took a redshirt season after his sophomore year at Toledo before finishing his last two years with the Rockets.
“I’m almost taking this as a redshirt,” he said. “I’m taking that approach. It’s one day at a time. I’m not practicing, but I’m getting mental reps in.
“I go to meetings, see how they game plan and what they expect from quarterbacks. I’ve been a sponge taking it all in, and it’s helped.”
Woodside was originally signed by the Titans to their practice squad on Sept. 3, 2018, and released on Sept. 25, 2018.
After spending the 2019 offseason playing in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football League, Woodside was re-signed by the Titans on April 8, 2019.
He was waived by the team at the end of the preseason in September and signed the next day to the Titans’ practice squad.
At one point this season the Titans were 2-4, and they closed out the regular season with a 9-7 record.
In its wildcard game, Tennessee defeated New England 20-13 on Jan. 4, putting the Titans in a divisional playoff game at top-seeded Baltimore Ravens last week. Tennessee pulled off the upset, winning 28-12.
How many people were picking the Titans to win?
“Probably only the people in this building,” Woodside said, “but that’s helped us all year. We take it one day at a time and focus on the game ahead of us.”