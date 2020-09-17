The last six times the Franklin County and Frankfort boys soccer teams faced each other, the matches were decided by one goal.
That trend continued Thursday when FHS defeated the Flyers 1-0 at FCHS.
“It’s become a really good rivalry,” FHS coach Brad Kennedy said.
It stayed that way Thursday, with the teams playing on even terms for most of the match.
The game was scoreless until eight minutes remained. That’s when Ethan Vermillion scored the game’s only goal off an assist from Ty Hancock to keep the Panthers undefeated at 3-0.
“The game ebbed and flowed,” Kennedy said. “We’d play well for awhile, and then they would.
“I really like our depth and being able to have fresh legs out there. I thought we could have had one or two more, but we didn’t score.”
Scoring has been an issue for the Flyers, now 0-3-1. While they’ve been in all four matches they’ve scored one goal, and that came in their 1-1 tie with Boyle County.
“We can’t get the ball in the net,” FCHS coach Louis Tandy said. “That’s my fault. I have to find the right combination. I’ve tried some different combinations, and I’ll try some more.
“Our defense has played their tails off. Owen Clements, Owen Powell, Henry Nsiah and Kaleb Terry in the back, and Alan Martinez, Nathan Mefford and Tyler Miller.”
Franklin County connected on a shot at the end of the game that was waved off by the officials for coming after the final whistle.
“I’m not the one to ask,” Tandy said about the shot being late, “but that’s not an excuse. We should have gotten one in before that last second.”
Franklin County plays its next match Tuesday at Thomas Nelson.
Frankfort plays at Western Hills Saturday and faces Lexington Christian Sunday at LCA for the All “A” 11th Region Tournament championship. Both games are at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.