Frankfort's boys soccer team breaks huddle after beating Franklin County 1-0 Thursday at FCHS. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

The last six times the Franklin County and Frankfort boys soccer teams faced each other, the matches were decided by one goal.

That trend continued Thursday when FHS defeated the Flyers 1-0 at FCHS.

“It’s become a really good rivalry,” FHS coach Brad Kennedy said.

It stayed that way Thursday, with the teams playing on even terms for most of the match.

The game was scoreless until eight minutes remained. That’s when Ethan Vermillion scored the game’s only goal off an assist from Ty Hancock to keep the Panthers undefeated at 3-0.

“The game ebbed and flowed,” Kennedy said. “We’d play well for awhile, and then they would.

“I really like our depth and being able to have fresh legs out there. I thought we could have had one or two more, but we didn’t score.”

Scoring has been an issue for the Flyers, now 0-3-1. While they’ve been in all four matches they’ve scored one goal, and that came in their 1-1 tie with Boyle County.

“We can’t get the ball in the net,” FCHS coach Louis Tandy said. “That’s my fault. I have to find the right combination. I’ve tried some different combinations, and I’ll try some more.

“Our defense has played their tails off. Owen Clements, Owen Powell, Henry Nsiah and Kaleb Terry in the back, and Alan Martinez, Nathan Mefford and Tyler Miller.”

Franklin County connected on a shot at the end of the game that was waved off by the officials for coming after the final whistle.

“I’m not the one to ask,” Tandy said about the shot being late, “but that’s not an excuse. We should have gotten one in before that last second.”

Franklin County plays its next match Tuesday at Thomas Nelson.

Frankfort plays at Western Hills Saturday and faces Lexington Christian Sunday at LCA for the All “A” 11th Region Tournament championship. Both games are at 6 p.m.

