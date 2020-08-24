BLOOMINGTON, IN - 2017.11.05 -Mens Basketball vs. UINDY

Former Indiana Hoosiers assistant Coach Bruiser Flint, center, has joined John Calipari's staff at Kentucky. He replaces Kenny Payne, who took a job as an assistant coach with the New York Knicks. (Photo By Craig Bisacre/Indiana Athletics)

 Craig Bisacre/Indiana Athletics
LEXINGTON — It didn’t take John Calipari long to find a replacement for Kenny Payne.

Calipari hired former assistant James “Bruiser” Flint to join the Kentucky coaching staff less than two weeks after Payne resigned to take a similar post with the New York Knicks. Flint spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Indiana University.

Flint was on Calipari’s staff at UMass from 1989-96 and helped guide the Minutemen to five NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Final Four run in 1996. Flint replaced Calipari at UMass and later coached at Drexel for 15 years, collecting a school-record 245 wins during his tenure with the Dragons.

“Bru is not only a terrific coach, he’s like my brother,” Calipari said. “You’re not going to find anyone that says a bad word about him. He forms great relationships with players because he listens, has a terrific personality, and can relate to anyone. Bruiser has an incredible basketball mind and is going to help us in a lot of ways. He was a terrific player, too.

“Bruiser is one of those guys who has always done more than people thought possible, both as a player and a coach," he said. "I can’t wait to get started and get back at it with Bru as a part of our team.”

Like Calipari, Flint considers his new boss like family.

“Coach Cal has been both a brother and a mentor to me for 30 years. I have always had great respect for his approach and his care for his players. He and I both believe that when you put players first — when you make their dreams your dreams — we can accomplish special things.

“I’m looking forward to getting in the gym with some special young men and representing Big Blue Nation.”

Flint is known as a defensive-minded coach. Flint won 29 games at Drexel in the 2011-12 season, which included 19 straight victories. He won 20 or more games three times at Drexel and has won 331 in two decades as a head coach.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription