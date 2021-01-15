After days of speculation, Wan’Dale Robinson posted on Twitter Friday morning that he’s transferring to Kentucky.
Robinson, Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 2018 and a graduate of Western Hills, spent the last two seasons at Nebraska. He originally committed to UK in 2018 but decommitted a few days later and signed with Nebraska.
At Nebraska, Robinson was used as a wide receiver and running back. He earned honorable mention on the Big Ten all-conference team this season.
Robinson rushed for 252 yards and a touchdown on 46 carries in eight games this season, and he was the Cornhuskers’ leading receiver with 51 receptions for 461 yards and one touchdown.
In the 2019 season, Robinson led the nation’s true freshmen with 1,050 all-purpose yards.
