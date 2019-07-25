At 9 years old, Jairus Jackson is trying out several sports, and he’s making a splash in track.
Jairus, the son of Mary and Jamaal Jackson, will compete in the 100-meter dash at the AAU Junior Olympic Games next week in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Jamaal Jackson is the head men’s basketball coach at Kentucky State University.
Jairus took up the track last June and is coached by Preston Herron, who played football and was on the track and field team at KSU, and Jackie Gordon Duvall, who ran track at Kentucky and is the athletic director at Frankfort High.
“Although he’s doing really well in track, we want him to participate in a variety of sports, and we’ll narrow it down in high school and let him specialize in one, maybe two sports,” Jamaal Jackson said.
Jairus, who’ll be in the fourth grade at Collins Lane this fall, won the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the district meet, which encompassed the state of Kentucky.
That put him in the regional meet at Knoxville, Tennessee, where he placed sixth in the 100-meter dash to advance to the national meet.
His best time at the regional meet came in the 100-meter semifinals, which he ran in 14.92 seconds.
The 100-meter dash is Jairus’ favorite event.
What does he like best about the race?
“When I get first place and people cheer for me,” he said.
Jairus comes from a family of runners. Mary Jackson was a sprinter at Dunbar High School, where she was a member of four straight regional championship teams and a member of the 1996 state runner-up team, and Jamaal Jackson was a middle distance runner at KSU.
Mary Jackson’s brother, Charles “CT” Trumbo, who was a sprinter at Dunbar who went on to play football at Georgia, and Jairus has a cousin who won the 400-meter dash at the Ohio State High School Championships in 2018.
The preliminaries at the AAU Junior Olympics will be Tuesday, with the semifinals slated for Thursday and the finals for Saturday.
In addition to track, Jairus plays football for the Bengals in the Frankfort Youth Football League, soccer and basketball with the YMCA, and flag football at the Forks of Elkhorn.
His favorite sport is football for two specific reasons.
“When I run with the ball for a touchdown,” Jairus said, “and when I intercept a pass."
The variety makes it hard to concentrate on just one activity.
“Being involved in sports, we’ve seen a lot of children heavily train from a young age and burn out by the time they get to high school,” Jamaal Jackson said.