Jairus “JT”Jackson and Laila Jackson, of Frankfort, qualified for the AAU National Junior Olympics in the 400-meter dash.

JT competes in the 12-year-old age group, and Laila in the 11-year-old age group. They qualified at the Region 6 qualifier Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The AAU National Junior Olympics will be July 30-Aug. 6 at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, North Carolina.

