When James Hyatt posted on Instagram Monday night that he needed 50,000 likes to receive a pair of custom soccer cleats to represent his father, Adam Hyatt, he found out he had until next Tuesday to reach that goal.
Turned out that was more than enough time.
James, a seventh grader at Elkhorn Middle School, exceeded 50,000 likes by Thursday afternoon.
“I didn’t expect it to happen that quickly,” he said.
That it happened that quickly says a lot about Adam Hyatt, a beloved teacher at Franklin County High School who tragically passed away following an automobile accident last summer.
This year, teams at FCHS have worn elastic wristbands in Hyatt’s honor and had his initials on their uniforms.
James became interested in getting cleats in his father’s honor after a friend, Will Boswell, did the same for his brother, Nick, to raise awareness about autism.
James received 37,000 likes less than 24 hours after posting his request Monday.
“A lot of high schoolers who knew my dad supported me,” he said.
WKYT did a story on James’ effort. His father and mother, Kari, went to college at Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina. Adam Hyatt was in a fraternity, and the fraternity headquarters put the word out, as did Kari Hyatt’s sorority chapter.
Likes were received from states including Alaska, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
James plays soccer at Elkhorn Middle, and he was on the Flyers’ junior varsity team this past fall.
Adam Hyatt was a soccer fan, and he and James went to a couple of University of Kentucky men’s soccer matches last year.
“We always watched major games together,” James said. “We’d find a match on TV and watch it.”
The family, which is thankful for the support it’s received since Adam Hyatt’s passing, has heard from people who would like to make a monetary donation.
While the family doesn’t need money, it has requested that those who would like to make a donation do so to the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation, which helps children whose parents are incarcerated, and its Adam Hyatt Memorial Scholarship.
