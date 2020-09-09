091020.JamesHyatt-Cleats_Twitter.jpg

James Hyatt had the game-tying assist for Franklin County's junior varsity soccer team Tuesday in his first match wearing the custom-made cleats that honor his late father, Adam Hyatt, who was a beloved teacher at Franklin County High School. The FCHS JV team tied Grant County 1-1, and Grant County won the varsity match 1-0. FCHS plays at Boyle County Saturday. (Photo via Twitter)

