Any woman interested in participating in in the Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club, one of the largest ladies golf leagues in the state, should check out the website www.jhlgc.org or Facebook. Beginners are welcome.
The 2020 Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club (JHLGC) organizational meeting will be Tuesday, March 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Juniper Hill Clubhouse. The Late Swingers’ organizational meeting will begin immediately after at 6:15 p.m., and the Wednesday Ladies Day Golf League’s organizational meeting will follow at 6:45 p.m.
The Wednesday Ladies Day Golf League was established in the late 1950s. The goal is to promote competitive 18-hole play for ladies and to promote friendship and camaraderie. This league has various formats of play each week and monthly away play at area golf courses.
League play starts on Wednesday, April 1. Sign-in and informational meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m., and tee time is 10 a.m. This league is open to any female golfer 18 years of age and older. If you have any questions email juniperwedladies@yahoo.com.
The Thursday Night Late Swingers was established in 1980 to promote and support women’s golf in and around the Frankfort area. This league was originally designed for working women to play nine holes each Thursday evening, however, all ladies are invited to play.
League play starts on Thursday, May 7. Play can begin as early as 2:30 p.m., but all golfers must tee off no later than 5:30 p.m. All females ages 12 and over are eligible to join the Late Swingers league. Females under 12 must have permission from Kirk Schooley, director of golf, before being accepted into the league. If you have any questions email lateswingers@yahoo.com.
