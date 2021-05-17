Edward “Butch” Jointer has been named the head boys basketball coach at Frankfort High School. He is the school’s 39th boys basketball coach in the program’s 112-year history.
Jointer replaces Chris O’Bryan, who stepped down after three years as the Panthers’ head coach.
“He decided to step down to allow more time with his family, primarily his youngest daughter,” FHS Principal Tyler Reed said about O’Bryan in an email to The State Journal. “He is remaining in his teaching position at Frankfort High School.”
Evelynne Coleman-O'Bryan was born Feb. 8, 2020 to O'Bryan and his wife, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.
Jointer served as the top assistant to O’Bryan for the last three seasons. Under O’Bryan and his staff, Frankfort High had back-to-back district titles, three regional appearances, an All “A” Classic state runner-up finish and set the school record for most wins in a season with 28.
“Butch’s familiarity with the student-athletes and the Panther community were key factors in naming him head coach,” Reed said. “While there is an expected learning curve going from assistant coach to head coach, we fully believe that Butch is the right person to continue the magic that has been started under Coach O’Bryan.”
Jointer is a native of Nicholasville, where he played basketball for East Jessamine High School under O’Bryan. He lettered for four seasons at EJHS. At that time, he set school records with 1,617 points, 689 rebounds and 185 steals.
As a senior, he was a first team all-state selection after averaging 21 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 49% from the floor and 73% at the foul line. During that time, he compiled several accolades, including the 42nd District and region all-tournament teams, 11th Region Player of Year, Kentucky-Ohio all-star and Kentucky-Indiana all-star.
Jointer earned a scholarship to play at St. Catharine College. During his freshman year, he averaged 17 points and six rebounds per contest and picked up first team all-conference accolades. As a sophomore, he averaged 19.5 points and 7.2 rebounds, becoming the first-ever 1,000-point scorer in school history.
After graduating, Jointer earned another scholarship to finish his playing career at Western Kentucky University under now Northern Kentucky head coach Darrin Horn. He helped the Hilltoppers win the Sun Belt East season title and the Sun Belt Conference title.
After graduating, Jointer joined the United States Army in 2011, where he served for five years on active duty and three years in the Army Reserves. He has been a part of Frankfort High School for three years as junior varsity coach.
Jointer has a sports family. His fiancé, TaNeisha Johnson, played basketball at Morehead State University. His daughter, ZaKiyah (14), plays basketball for Shelby County High School as an eighth grader. His son, Omari (12), plays basketball and football for Second Street School. He also has another son, Bryson (3).
