C.J. Jones fired a 62 in the final round of the 2022 WesBanco Governor’s Open at Juniper Hill Saturday to win the professional champion title.
Jones shot a 65 in the opening round for a 127 total. Fred Allen Meyer was two shots back at 129 after a 66 in the first round and a 63 in the final round. Dan Iceman scored a 130 with a 67 in the opening round and a 63 in the last round.
Britt Pavelonis won the senior pro title with a 138. He shot a 66 in the first round and a 72 in the final round. Don Pollard and Kirk Schooley tied for second with Pollard besting Schooley 70 to 73 in the opening round and Schooley shooting a 70 to Pollard’s 73 in the last round.
Scott Marlin took home amateur champion honors with a 138 — notching a consistent 69 in each round. Dave Peege was second with 140 (69-71) and Robb Duff in third with a 142 (70-72).
Chris Hill earned the title of senior amateur champion with a 146. He shot 71 in the opening round and 75 in the last round.
First flight
First low gross, Troy Woody 148 (73-75); second low gross, Frank Ford 149 (69-80); and third low gross, Chris Ginter 153 (78-75 scorecard playoff).
Second flight
First low gross, tie, Ben Boggs 149 (76-73) and Tony Carey 149 (74-75); and third low gross, Shannon Murray 156 (77-79).
Third flight
First low gross, Keith Ritchie 160 (83-77 scorecard playoff); second low gross, Jeff Bibb 160 (78-82); and third low gross, Ken Phillips 164 (84-80).
Fourth flight
First low gross, Kerry Moore 157 (80-77); second low gross, James Murray 162 (81-81); and third low gross, Terry Lafontaine 170 (85-85).
Governor’s Open Pro Am
First place, 177, Dan Iceman, Seth Dawson, Steve Dawson, Brian Hiles and Hunt Butler.
Second place, 178, Nick Wilkins, David Mahoney, Chase Mahoney, Todd Combs and Peter Gall.
Third place, 180, Britt Pavelonis, BJ Hurst, Bobby Roberts, Mark Jackson and David May.
Fourth place, 186, Parker Haynes, Aaron Collins, Sidney Dailey, Jamie Fister and Tony Cleveland.
Fifth place, 187, Robbie Baldwin, Justin Charles, John Ferrell, Tim Schureman and Will Meurer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.