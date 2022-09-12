C.J. Jones fired a 62 in the final round of the 2022 WesBanco Governor’s Open at Juniper Hill Saturday to win the professional champion title.

Jones shot a 65 in the opening round for a 127 total. Fred Allen Meyer was two shots back at 129 after a 66 in the first round and a 63 in the final round. Dan Iceman scored a 130 with a 67 in the opening round and a 63 in the last round.

