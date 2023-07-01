JT and Laila Jackson, of Frankfort, competed in the AAU Region 6 Track and Field Championships, which took place Thursday through Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Laila finished 15th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.48 seconds, a personal record. She finished in sixth place in the 400-meter dash, qualifying for the Junior Olympic Games with a time of 1:06.69.

070123.JT Jackson_submitted.jpg

JT Jackson qualified for the AAU Junior Olympics in two events at the AAU Region 6 Championships. (Photo submitted)
070123.Laila Jackson_submitted.jpg

Laila Jackson qualified for the AAU Junior Olympics in the 400-meter dash at the AAU Region 6 Championships. (Photo submitted)

