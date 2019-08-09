Here are the results of league play this week at Juniper Hill.
Wednesday Ladies League
The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 47 golfers participating.
First Flight: Linda Moore, first low gross; Connie Wiard, second low gross; Julie Dawson, first low net; Debbie Wash, second low net
Second Flight: Shirley Rodgers, first low gross; Rose Caudle, second low gross; Glenda Abrams, first low net; Susan Goins, second low net
Third Flight: Karen Liebman, first low gross; Sue Wood, second low gross; Dusty Nelson, first low net; Sherry White, second low net.
Fourth Flight: Pat House, first low gross; Anne Hilen, second low gross; Helen Hawkins, first low net; Shirley Dukes, second low net
Wildcat Flight: Betty Hedges, first low gross; Rose Tomlinson, first low net
Low putts: Connie Wiard and Debbie Wash
Chip-ins: Phyllis Marshall, Debbie Wash (2), Shirley Dukes, Carol Wiard
Next week’s format will be make your own foursome. There will be a business meeting at 8:30 a.m., and play will begin at 9 a.m.
Late Swingers
The Juniper Ladies Late Swingers League played Thursday with 53 golfers participating.
Division 1
First Flight: Lesa Hodge, first low gross; Connie Wiard, second low gross; Teresa Prather, first low net (scorecard playoff); Aggie Hampton, second low net
Second Flight: Phyllis Marshall, first low gross; Natalie Britton, second low gross; Lisa Brewer, first low net (SCP); Carol Ferguson, second low net
Third Flight: Tara Clark, first low gross; Barbara Reynolds, second low gross; Susan Spoonamore, first low net; Sandy Hamill, second low net.
Division 2
First Flight: Sherry White, first low gross; Cathy Kays, second low gross; Carol Payton, first low net; Audie Rodgers, second low net
Second Flight: Donna Grimes, first low gross; Lee Ann May, second low gross; Sharon Edwards, first low net; Alicia Boyd, second low net
Wildcat
First Flight: Dionne Fields, first low net
Golf 101
First Flight: Shelley Woods, first low gross
Chip-ins: Barbara Reynolds, Phyllis Marshall, Susan Spoonamore, Sharon Edwards
Next week, Division 1 will play on the front nine, and Division 2, Wildcat and Golf 101 will play on the back nine.Play begins at 3 p.m.
Senior Men
The Larry Watson Senior League played low gross/low net Thursday.
Division 1
Low gross: 1. Mark Coleman, 2. Gary Sharfe, 3. Warren Mitchell, 4. Ben Boggs, 5. Mark Brickner
Low net: 1. Howard Hazelwood, 2. Keith Ritchie, 3. Tom Riffe, 4. Kat Veerasethakul, 5. John Hodgkin
Division 2
Low gross: 1. Al Gordon, 2. Donnie Rodgers, 3. Bill Smith, 4. Michael Neal, 5. Paul Hampton
Low net: 1. Doug Trimble, 2. Randy Pritchett, 3. Glenn Sewell, 4. Bob Etherington, 5. Cecil Hulette
Skins: Glenn Murphy (No. 5), Mark Coleman (No. 8), Kevin Shipp (No. 16)