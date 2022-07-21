The Juniper Invitational women’s golf tournament will be played Wednesday, Aug. 17, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

A continental breakfast will be served at 8 a.m., and a Staxx BBQ lunch will be served immediately after play.

Juniper ladies golf news logo

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription