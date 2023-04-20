The Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 54 golfers participating.
Next week’s format is make your own foursome with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Carol Barnsley, second low gross; Donna McNeil, first low net; Linda Moore, second low net.
Second Flight: Terry Tracey, first low gross; Charlotte Nelson, second low gross; Carolyn Sheffield, first low net; Charlotte Pyles, second low net.
Third Flight: Sandra Shelton, first low gross; Carol Ferguson, second low gross; Ruth Hinkle, first low net; Trina Rhoads, second low net.
Fourth Flight: Dawn Redmon, first low gross; Susan Rodgers, second low gross; Shirley Rodgers, first low net; Audie Rodgers, second low net (scorecard playoff).
Fifth Flight: Carol Payton, first low gross; Sherry White, second low gross; Donna Grimes, first low net; Jill Lancaster, second low net.
Low putts: Judy Halasek (28)
Chip-ins: Teresa Prather (No. 1), PJ Johnson (No. 3), Ruth Hinkle (No. 5), Nina Sue Rice (No. 8), Shirley Rodgers (No. 8 and No. 15), Linda Moore (No. 10), Elaine Cloud (No. 12), Karen Liebman (No. 12), Terry Tracey (No. 18), Charlotte Nelson (No. 15), Sandra Shelton (No. 15)
• The league played April 12 with 59 golfers participating.
First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Aggie Hampton, second low gross; Judy Halasek, first low net; Donna McNeil, second low net.
Second Flight: Terry Tracey, first low gross (SCP); Carolyn Sheffield, second low gross; Lisa Brewer, first low net (SCP); Robin Moore, second low net.
Third Flight: Rose Caudle, first low gross; Sandra Shelton, second low gross; Ruth Hinkle, first low net; Carol Ferguson, second low net.
Fourth Flight: Trina Rhoads, first low gross; Linda Magee, second low gross; Susan Rodgers, first low net (SCP); Kitty Werner, second low net.
Fifth Flight: Jill Lancaster, first low gross; Mary Rhodes, second low gross; Donna Grimes, first low net; Sherry White, second low net.
Low putts: Connie Goins (28)
Chip-ins: Susan Spoonamore (No. 1), Lisa Goins (No. 15), Judy Halasek (No. 15), Connie Wiard (No. 16), Mary Rhodes (No. 18)
Late Swingers League
The Late Swingers League played April 13 with 37 golfers participating.
First Flight: Lesa Hodge, first low gross (scorecard playoff); Becky Bibro, second low gross; Kim Wooldridge, first low net; Terry Tracey, second low net.
Second Flight: Susan Goins, first low gross; Robin Moore, second low gross; Jane Breidert, first low net; Karen Pilcher, second low net.
Third Flight: Gina Vaile-Nelson, first low gross; Carol Payton, second low gross; Amanda Marlow, first low net; Leigh Ann Bates, second low net.
Golf 101: Melanie Moore, first.
Low putts: Karen Pilcher (14)
Chip-ins: Janice Anglin (No. 4), Becky Bibro (No. 7)
