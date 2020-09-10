Here are the results of league play at Juniper Hill Golf Course this week.
Late Swingers
The Late Swingers Ladies League played Tuesday with 39 golfers participating.
First Flight: Becky Bibro, first low gross; Phyllis Marshall, second low gross; Aggie Hampton, first low net; Teresa Prather, second low net.
Second Flight: Melinda Holbert, first low gross; Tara Clark, second low gross (scorecard playoff); Carol Payton, first low net; Tammy McMichael, second low net.
Third Flight: Donna Grimes, first low gross (SCP); Sherry White, second low gross; Jill Lancaster, first low net; Kathy Oak, second low net (SCP).
Wildcat Flight: PJ Johnson, first low net.
Chip-in: Phyllis Marshall (No. 1).
Everyone plays the back nine in league play next week.
Wednesday Ladies
The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies League played this week with 37 golfers participating.
First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Linda Moore, second low gross; Connie Wiard, first low net; Julie Dawson, second low net.
Second Flight: Shirley Rodgers, first low gross; Audie Rodgers, second low gross; Billie Robinson, first low net (SCP); Billie Lee, second low net (SCP).
Third Flight: Dawn Redmon, first low gross; Margaret Hanly, second low gross; Carol Payton, first low net (SCP); Dusty Nelson, second low net.
Fourth Flight: Helen Hawkins, first low gross; Norma Wigglesworth, second low gross; PJ Johnson, first low net; Ruth Hinkle, second low net.
Low putts: Judy Halasek and Aggie Hampton, 27.
Chip-ins: Jill Lancaster (No. 3), Barb Reynolds (No. 5), Billie Robinson (No. 6), Connie Wiard (No. 6), Helen Hawkins (No. 14), Dionne Fields (No. 15), Charlotte Pyles (No. 15).
Next week’s format is make your own foursome. Tee times are assigned. September is tournament play.
The two-man best ball event will be played Sept. 19 and Sept. 20. Those interested can sign up in the pro shop until Tuesday. The format is make your own foursome, and you may play either Saturday or Sunday.
Away play is scheduled for Sept. 21 at Perry Park. The sign-up sheet is in the pro shop, and you don’t have to be a member of the Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club to play in this event.
The “Haunting on the Hill” will be played on Oct. 3. The sign-up sheet is in the pro shop until Sept. 25. Morning tee times will be allocated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.