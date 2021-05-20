Here are recent results from golf leagues at Juniper Hill.
Wednesday Ladies League
This league played this week with 55 golfers participating. The format for next week is make your own foursome. Tee times will be assigned, and the first tee time will be 8 a.m.
First Flight: Brenda Shipp, first low gross; Teresa Prather, second low gross; Linda Moore, first low net; Judy Halasek, second low net.
Second Flight: Marcie Mathews, first low gross; Lisa Brewer, second low gross; Debbie Wash, first low net; Barbara Reynolds, second low net.
Third Flight: Rose Caudle, first low gross; Barbara Terrell, second low gross; Glenda Abrams, first low net; Shirley Wilhoite, second low net.
Fourth Flight: Carol Payton, first low gross; Stacey McClellan, second low gross; Dawn Redmon, first low net (scorecard playoff); Donna Grimes, second low net.
Fifth Flight: Ruth Hinkle, first low gross; Donna Greer, first low net.
Low putts: Barbara Reynolds.
Chip-ins: Glenda Abrams (No. 2), Carol Payton (No. 2), Pat House (No. 5), Rose Caudle (No. 6), Billie Lee (No. 7), Brenda Shipp (No. 8), Julie Dawson (No. 14), Marcie Mathews (No. 16), Robin Moore (No. 16).
The Wednesday Ladies League had away play Monday at Oldham County Country Club with 27 golfers participating.
The next away play is June 21, and signups will start on Wednesday.
First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Brenda Shipp, second low gross; Linda Moore, third low gross; Elaine Cloud, first low net (scorecard playoff); Connie Wiard, second low net; Judy Halasek, third low net.
Second Flight: Julie Dawson, first low gross; Janice Anglin, second low gross; Lisa Brewer, third low gross; Cindy Frederick, first low net (SCP); Susan Goins, second low net; Barb Terrell, third low net (SCP).
Third Flight: Jill LeMaster, first low gross; Kathy Branham, second low gross; Ruth Hinkle, third low gross; Sue Wood, first low net; Dusty Nelson, second low net (SCP); Donna Greer, third low net.
Low putts: Connie Wiard, 31
Chip-ins: Dionne Fields (No. 11), Lisa Brewer (No. 11).
Late Swingers Ladies League
This league played May 13 with 41 golfers participating.
First Flight: Carolyn Paul, first low gross; Becky Bibro, second low gross (scorecard playoff); Phyllis Marshall, first low net; Donna McNeil, second low net (SCP).
Second Flight: Terry Tracey, first low gross (SCP); Kim Wooldridge, second low gross; Jenny Bannister, first low net; Karen Pilcher, second low net.
Third Flight: Esther Wilhoyte, first low gross (SCP); Lori Elder, second low gross; Linda McGee, first low net; Audie Rodgers, second low net.
Fourth Flight: Jill Lancaster, first low gross; Donna Grimes, second low gross; Kathy Oak, first low net (SCP); Merri Lee Warren, second low net.
Chip-ins: Esther Wilhoyte (No. 2), Becky Bibro (No. 8), Carolyn Paul (No. 8).
