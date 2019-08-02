Here are the results for recent league play at Juniper Hill Golf Course.
WEDNESDAY LADIES LEAGUE
The Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 49 golfers participating.
First Flight: Brenda Shipp, first low gross; Elaine Cloud, second low gross; Phyllis Marshall, first low net; Charlotte Nelson, second low net
Second Flight: Barb Reynolds, first low gross; Rose Caudle, second low gross; Barb Terrell, first low net; Sherry Ison, second low net
Third Flight: Audie Rodgers, first low gross; Carol Payton, second low gross; Margaret Hanly, first low net; Janice Anglin, second low net
Fourth Flight: Sharon Edwards, first low gross; Donna Grimes, second low gross; Sarah Wilding, first low net; Helen Hawkins, second low net
Wildcat Flight: Janet Green, first low gross; Carol Wiard, second low gross; Rose Tomlinson, first low net; Beth Hedges, second low net
Chip-ins: Anne Hilen, Mary Rhodes, Barb Terrell, Billie Robinson, Glenda Abrams, Elaine Cloud
LATE SWINGERS
The Late Swingers Golf League played Thursday with 51 golfers participating.
Division 1
First Flight: Tara Purvis, first low gross; Emilie Hill, second low gross; Donna McNeil, first low net; Connie Wiard, second low net
Second Flight: Natalie Srutowski, first low gross; Sherry White, second low gross; Barbara Reynolds, first low net; Susan Goins, second low net
Division 2
First Flight: Melinda Holbert, first low gross; Sherry White, second low gross; Dusty Nelson, first low net (scorecard playoff); Jill LeMaster, second low net
Second Flight: Pat House, first low gross; Carla Tilliett, second low gross (SCP); Karen Thompson, first low net; Donna Grimes, second low net
Wildcat
First Flight: Dionne Fields, first low net
Golf 101
First Flight: Louise Ritchie, first low gross
Chip-ins: Lee Ann May, Natalie Srutowski, Jill LeMaster
Next week, Division 1 will play the back nine, and Division 2, Wildcat and Golf 101 will play the front nine. Play begins at 3 p.m.