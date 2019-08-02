Here are the results for recent league play at Juniper Hill Golf Course.

WEDNESDAY LADIES LEAGUE

The Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 49 golfers participating.

First Flight: Brenda Shipp, first low gross; Elaine Cloud, second low gross; Phyllis Marshall, first low net; Charlotte Nelson, second low net

Second Flight: Barb Reynolds, first low gross; Rose Caudle, second low gross; Barb Terrell, first low net; Sherry Ison, second low net

Third Flight: Audie Rodgers, first low gross; Carol Payton, second low gross; Margaret Hanly, first low net; Janice Anglin, second low net

Fourth Flight: Sharon Edwards, first low gross; Donna Grimes, second low gross; Sarah Wilding, first low net; Helen Hawkins, second low net

Wildcat Flight: Janet Green, first low gross; Carol Wiard, second low gross; Rose Tomlinson, first low net; Beth Hedges, second low net

Chip-ins: Anne Hilen, Mary Rhodes, Barb Terrell, Billie Robinson, Glenda Abrams, Elaine Cloud

LATE SWINGERS

The Late Swingers Golf League played Thursday with 51 golfers participating. 

Division 1

First Flight: Tara Purvis, first low gross; Emilie Hill, second low gross; Donna McNeil, first low net; Connie Wiard, second low net

Second Flight: Natalie Srutowski, first low gross; Sherry White, second low gross; Barbara Reynolds, first low net; Susan Goins, second low net

Division 2

First Flight: Melinda Holbert, first low gross; Sherry White, second low gross; Dusty Nelson, first low net (scorecard playoff); Jill LeMaster, second low net

Second Flight: Pat House, first low gross; Carla Tilliett, second low gross (SCP); Karen Thompson, first low net; Donna Grimes, second low net

Wildcat

First Flight: Dionne Fields, first low net

Golf 101

First Flight: Louise Ritchie, first low gross

Chip-ins: Lee Ann May, Natalie Srutowski, Jill LeMaster

Next week, Division 1 will play the back nine, and Division 2, Wildcat and Golf 101 will play the front nine. Play begins at 3 p.m.

