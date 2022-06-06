Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Late Swingers Ladies Golf League played Thursday with 35 golfers participating.

First Flight: Tara Purvis, first low gross; Phyllis Marshall, second low gross; Terry Tracey, first low net; Robin Moore, second low net.

Second Flight: Jenny Bannister, first low gross (scorecard playoff); Barbara Reynolds, second low gross; Natalie Srutowski, first low net; Carol Payton, second low net.

Third Flight: Dionne Fields, first low gross; Lee Ann May, second low gross; Gina Vaile-Nelson, first low net; Merri Lee Warren, second low net.

Chip-ins: Jenny Bannister (No. 14), Natalie Srutowski (No. 15)

Low putts: Tara Clark, 14

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription