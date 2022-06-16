The Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 34 golfers participating.

Juniper ladies golf news logo

First Flight: Brenda Shipp, first low gross; Linda Moore, second low gross; Ann French Thomas, first low net; Charlotte Pyles, second low net.

Second Flight: Rose Caudle, first low gross; Elizabeth Coleman, second low gross (scorecard playoff); Carla Tillett, first low net; Sue Wood, second low net.

Third Flight: Carol Payton, first low gross; Carolyn Sheffield, second low gross; Cathy Kays, first low net; Sherry White, second low net.

Low putts: Brenda Shipp, 30

Chip-ins: Brenda Shipp (No. 4), Sherry Ison (No. 9), Barb Reynolds (No. 11)

Next week is make your own foursome. All golfers will play from the Wildcat tees if the heat is excessive.

Away play is scheduled for Monday at the Golf Club at Widows Watch in Nicholasville. Tee times will be assigned beginning at 8 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription