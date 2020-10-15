Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies League played a step aside scramble this week with 37 golfers participating.

Low gross: 1. Rose Caudle, Elaine Cloud, Donna McNeil, Barb Reynolds; 2. (scorecard playoff) Connie Goins, Billie Lee, Charlotte Pyles, Billie Robinson.

Low net: 1. Stacey McClellan, Mary Rhodes, Audie Rodgers, Sherry White; 2. Donna Greer, Ruth Hinkle, PJ Johnson.

Eagles: team of Rose Caudle, Elaine Cloud, Donna McNeil, Barb Reynolds; team of Connie Goins, Billie Lee, Charlotte Pyles, Billie Robinson; team of Susan Goins, Aggie Hampton, Dawn Redmon, Connie Wiard; team of Cheryl Copley, Lisa Frye, Sue Wood.

The format next week will be a straight scramble. Tee times will be assigned, and the first tee time will be 9 a.m.

• The Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club had its final away play Oct. 7 at Fairway Golf Course in Wheatley.

First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Linda Moore, second low gross; Robin Moore, first low net; Connie Wiard, second low net.

Second Flight: Susan Goins, first low gross; Debbie Wash, second low gross; Jill Lancaster, first low net; Stacey McClellan, second low net.

