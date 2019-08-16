Here are the results of league play this week at Juniper Hill.
Wednesday Ladies League
The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week.
First Flight: Charlotte Nelson, first low gross; Connie Goins, second low gross (scorecard playoff); Charlotte Pyles, first low net; Judy Halasek, second low net
Second Flight: Barb Reynolds, first low gross; Susan Goins, second low gross; Sherry Ison, first low net; Billie Robinson, second low net
Third Flight: Carolyn Sheffield, first low gross; Elizabeth Coleman, second low gross; Carol Payton, first low net; Audie Rodgers, second low net.
Fourth Flight: Donna Grimes, first low gross; Shirley Dukes, second low gross; Anne Hilen, first low net; Jill Lancaster, second low net
Wildcat Flight: Ruth Hinkle, first low net
Low putts: Judy Halasek
Chip-ins: Connie Wiard, Julie Dawson, Sherry Ison, Barb Terrell, Sarah Wilding
Next week there will be a business meeting at 8 a.m., and play will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Late Swingers
The Juniper Ladies Late Swingers League played Thursday with 51 golfers participating.
Division 1
First Flight: Tara Purvis, first low gross; Brenda Shipp, second low gross (scorecard playoff); Aggie Hampton, first low net; Linda Moore, second low net
Second Flight: Phyllis Marshall, first low gross; Natalie Britton, second low gross; Teresa Coleman, first low net; Robin Moore, second low net
Third Flight: Jane Breidert, first low gross (SCP); Karen Pilcher, second low gross (SCP); Tammy McMichael, first low net; Susan Rodgers, second low net.
Division 2
First Flight: Melinda Holbert, first low gross; Cathy Kays, second low gross (SCP); Jill Lancaster, first low net; Pat House, second low net
Wildcat
First Flight: Leigh Ann Bates, first low net
Golf 101
First Flight: Shelley Wood, first low gross
Chip-ins: Phyllis Marshall, Sharon Edwards
Correction: Esther Wilhoyte was second low net in Division 1,Third Flight last week.
Next week, Division 1 will play on the back nine, and Division 2, Wildcat and Golf 101 will play on the front nine.
Play begins at 3 p.m.
Senior Men
The Larry Watson Senior League played Chicago points Thursday.
Division A
1. Jim Clark, 2. Danny Quire, 3. Ernie Stallard, 4. Kat Veerasethakul, 5. Mike Waldner, 6. Rick Young, 7. Rich Eversman, 8. Howard Hazelwood, 9. Bennie Thurman, 10. Tom Riffe
Division B
1. Jim Bartram, 2. Curtis Smoot, 3. Glenn Murphy, 4. Ricky Groves, 5. Rich Kozenski, 6. Carky McCarthy, 7. Ed Palko, 8. Cecil Hulette, 9. Richard MacDonald, 10. Don Mattingly
Skins: Rick Young (No. 2), Jim Clark (No. 6), Donnie Cloud (No. 11), Ernie Stallard (No. 12)