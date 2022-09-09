The Late Swingers Ladies Golf League played Tuesday with 24 golfers participating.

Juniper ladies golf news logo

First Flight: Teresa Prather, first low gross; Debbie Wash, second low gross; Tara Clark, first low net; Barbara Reynolds, second low net.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription