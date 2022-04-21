Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 51 golfers participating.

First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross (scorecard playoff); Elaine Cloud, second low gross; Judy Halasek, first low net (SCP); Brenda Shipp, second low net.

Second Flight: Julie Dawson, first low gross; Susan Spoonamore, second low gross; Ruth Hinkle, first low net; Carolyn Sheffield, second low net.

Third Flight: Melinda Holbert, first low gross; Elizabeth Coleman, second low gross; Paula Wells, first low net; Linda Magee, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Jill LeMaster, first low gross; Donna Grimes, second low gross; Dionne Fields, first low net; Jill Lancaster, second low net (SCP).

Low putts: Elaine Cloud, Judy Halasek (28)

Chip-ins: Dionne Fields, No. 7; Julie Dawson, No. 12; Nina Sue Rice, No. 13; Pat House, No. 15; Judy Trigg, No. 17; Donna McNeil, No. 18; Jill LeMaster, No. 18.

Next week’s format is make your own foursome. Tee times will start at 9 a.m. or later, depending on weather conditions.

Away play is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17 at Kearney Hill. Tee times will be assigned, and Juniper golfers will be playing with golfers from the Lexington Ladies Golf Association.

Starting in May and continuing until the end of September, the Wednesday Ladies League will have shotgun starts on the first and third Wednesday of the month. On the second and fourth Wednesday there will be assigned tee times.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription