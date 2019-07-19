Here are the results of recent league play at Juniper Hill.
Late Swingers League
The Juniper Hill Late Swingers League played Thursday with 44 golfers participating.
Division 1
First Flight: Tara Purvis, first low gross; Aggie Hampton, second low gross; Kim Wooldridge, first low net; Robin Moore, second low net.
Second Flight: Susan Goins, first low gross (scorecard playoff); Natalie Srutowski, second low gross (SCP); Madison Elder, first low net; Jane Breidert, second low net.
Division 2
First Flight: Audie Rodgers, first low gross; Carol Payton, second low gross; Donna Grimes, first low net; Jill LeMaster, second low net.
Fourth Flight: Helen Hawkins, first low gross; Nina Sue Rice, second low gross; Donna Grimes, first low net; Mary Rhodes, second low net.
Wildcat: Merri Lee Warren, first low net.
Golf 101: Shelley Wood, first low gross.
Chip-ins: Connie Wiard, Jenny Bannister.
The league will have a fun night next week with three clubs and a putter. Division 1 will play the back nine, and Division 2, Wildcat and Golf 101 will play the front nine.
Play begins at 3 p.m.
Senior Men
The Larry Watson Senior League played Thursday.
First-place team: Roy Johnson, Rich Kozenski, Doug Rice, Allen Young
Second-place team: Mark Brickner, Ricky Groves, Ernie Stallard, Lanny Walls
Third-place team: Ben Boggs, Bryan McCoy, Bob Robinson, Adolf Sizemore
Fourth-place team: Bob Newton, Steve Redmon, Willie Willard, Marty Young
Fifth-place team: Mark Coleman, Don Mattingly, Glenn Murphy, Kat Veerasethakul
Skins: Roy Johnson (No. 3), Steve Redmon (No. 11)
Friday Nite Couples
Low gross team: Teresa Prather and Tom Russell
Most 3s: Margaret Hanly and Rick Young
Most 5s: Karen Pilcher and LeMoyne Pilcher
Most bogies: Sherry Ison and Gary Ison