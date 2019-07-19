Here are the results of recent league play at Juniper Hill.

Late Swingers League

The Juniper Hill Late Swingers League played Thursday with 44 golfers participating.

Division 1

First Flight: Tara Purvis, first low gross; Aggie Hampton, second low gross; Kim Wooldridge, first low net; Robin Moore, second low net.

Second Flight: Susan Goins, first low gross (scorecard playoff); Natalie Srutowski, second low gross (SCP); Madison Elder, first low net; Jane Breidert, second low net.

Division 2

First Flight: Audie Rodgers, first low gross; Carol Payton, second low gross; Donna Grimes, first low net; Jill LeMaster, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Helen Hawkins, first low gross; Nina Sue Rice, second low gross; Donna Grimes, first low net; Mary Rhodes, second low net.

Wildcat: Merri Lee Warren, first low net.

Golf 101: Shelley Wood, first low gross.

Chip-ins: Connie Wiard, Jenny Bannister.

The league will have a fun night next week with three clubs and a putter. Division 1 will play the back nine, and Division 2, Wildcat and Golf 101 will play the front nine.

Play begins at 3 p.m.

Senior Men

The Larry Watson Senior League played Thursday.

First-place team: Roy Johnson, Rich Kozenski, Doug Rice, Allen Young

Second-place team: Mark Brickner, Ricky Groves, Ernie Stallard, Lanny Walls

Third-place team: Ben Boggs, Bryan McCoy, Bob Robinson, Adolf Sizemore

Fourth-place team: Bob Newton, Steve Redmon, Willie Willard, Marty Young

Fifth-place team: Mark Coleman, Don Mattingly, Glenn Murphy, Kat Veerasethakul

Skins: Roy Johnson (No. 3), Steve Redmon (No. 11)

Friday Nite Couples

Low gross team: Teresa Prather and Tom Russell

Most 3s: Margaret Hanly and Rick Young

Most 5s: Karen Pilcher and LeMoyne Pilcher

Most bogies: Sherry Ison and Gary Ison

