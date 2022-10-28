102822_JuniperHillGolfNews_submitted.jpg

Juniper Hill Golf Club members Linda Moore, Shirley Rodgers and Brenda Shipp, and Simon House representatives, Tasha R. Gray and Frances Ringer stand with supplies the club collected for Simon House. (Photo submitted)

The Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club held their end of the year meeting, lunch and “Haunting on the Hill” golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The club elected officers for 2023. They are Ruth Hinkle and Teresa Prather, Club Co-Chairs; Jenny Bannister, Secretary/Treasurer; Donna McNeil, Tournament Chair; and Glenda Abrams, Handicap Chair.

