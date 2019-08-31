Here are the results of league play this week at Juniper Hill.
Wednesday Ladies League
The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 45 golfers participating.
First Flight: Brenda Shipp, first low gross; Connie Wiard, second low gross; Julie Dawson, first low net; Linda Moore, second low net
Second Flight: Rose Caudle, first low gross; Cheryl Copley, second low gross; Susan Goins, first low net; Shirley Rodgers, second low net
Third Flight: Carolyn Sheffield, first low gross (scorecard playoff); Billie Lee, second low gross (SCP); Carol Payton, first low net; Audie Rodgers, second low net.
Fourth Flight: Carla Tillett, first low gross; Dusty Nelson, second low gross; Anne Hilen, first low net; Jill Lancaster, second low net
Wildcat Flight: PJ Johnson, first low net
Low putts: Aggie Hampton (28), Ruth Hinkle (28)
Chip-ins: Carol Payton, Linda Moore, Pat House
Late Swingers
The Juniper Ladies Late Swingers League played Thursday with 46 golfers participating. This was Fun Night, and each golfer had two holes with their highest number of strokes thrown out.
Division 1
First Flight: Tara Purvis, first; Linda Moore, second; Becky Bibro, third (scorecard playoff); Charlotte Nelson, fourth
Second Flight: Julie Dawson, first; Madison Elder, second (SCP); Susan Spoonamore, third; Lori Elder, fourth
Division 2
First Flight: Audie Rodgers, first (SCP); Jill LeMaster, second; Dusty Nelson, third (SCP); Sharon Edwards, fourth
Wildcat
First Flight: Merri Lee Warren, first
Golf 101
First Flight: Kathy Dennis, first
Chip-ins: Jill LeMaster
Next week, the league will play on Tuesday. Division 1 will play on the back nine, and Division 2, Wildcat and Golf 101 will play on the front nine.
Play begins at 3 p.m.
Senior Men
The Larry Watson Senior League played a 123 Waltz four-man team event on Aug. 22.
1. Mike Collins, Terry Magel, Kat Veerasethakul, Doug Trimble
2. Donnie Cloud, Tom Grissom, Gary Smith, Jim Caudle
3. Ricky Groves, Wallace Fawbush, Darrell Smith, Neville White
4. John Brosius, Al Gordon, Ben Boggs, Marty Young
Skins: Al Gordon (No. 2), Glenn Murphy (No. 4), Doug Trimble (No. 5), Jim Bartram (No. 10), Allen Young (No. 17).