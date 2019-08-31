Here are the results of league play this week at Juniper Hill.

 

Wednesday Ladies League

The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 45 golfers participating.

First Flight: Brenda Shipp, first low gross; Connie Wiard, second low gross; Julie Dawson, first low net; Linda Moore, second low net

Second Flight: Rose Caudle, first low gross; Cheryl Copley, second low gross; Susan Goins, first low net; Shirley Rodgers, second low net

Third Flight: Carolyn Sheffield, first low gross (scorecard playoff); Billie Lee, second low gross (SCP); Carol Payton, first low net; Audie Rodgers, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Carla Tillett, first low gross; Dusty Nelson, second low gross; Anne Hilen, first low net; Jill Lancaster, second low net

Wildcat Flight: PJ Johnson, first low net

Low putts: Aggie Hampton (28), Ruth Hinkle (28)

Chip-ins: Carol Payton, Linda Moore, Pat House

Late Swingers

The Juniper Ladies Late Swingers League played Thursday with 46 golfers participating. This was Fun Night, and each golfer had two holes with their highest number of strokes thrown out.

Division 1

First Flight: Tara Purvis, first; Linda Moore, second; Becky Bibro, third (scorecard playoff); Charlotte Nelson, fourth

Second Flight: Julie Dawson, first; Madison Elder, second (SCP); Susan Spoonamore, third; Lori Elder, fourth

Division 2

First Flight: Audie Rodgers, first (SCP); Jill LeMaster, second; Dusty Nelson, third (SCP); Sharon Edwards, fourth

 

Wildcat

First Flight: Merri Lee Warren, first

Golf 101

First Flight: Kathy Dennis, first

Chip-ins: Jill LeMaster

Next week, the league will play on Tuesday. Division 1 will play on the back nine, and Division 2, Wildcat and Golf 101 will play on the front nine.

Play begins at 3 p.m.

 

Senior Men

 The Larry Watson Senior League played a 123 Waltz four-man team event on Aug. 22.

1. Mike Collins, Terry Magel, Kat Veerasethakul, Doug Trimble

2. Donnie Cloud, Tom Grissom, Gary Smith, Jim Caudle

3. Ricky Groves, Wallace Fawbush, Darrell Smith, Neville White

4. John Brosius, Al Gordon, Ben Boggs, Marty Young

Skins: Al Gordon (No. 2), Glenn Murphy (No. 4), Doug Trimble (No. 5), Jim Bartram (No. 10), Allen Young (No. 17).

