Two leagues played at Juniper Hill Golf Course this week.

Wednesday Ladies Golf League

The league had 42 golfers play this week.

First Flight: Donna McNeil, first low gross (scorecard playoff); Brenda Shipp, second low gross; Lisa Brewer, first low net; Marcie Mathews, second low net.

Second Flight: Debbie Wash, first low gross; Charlotte Nelson, second low gross; Susan Spoonamore first low net; Helen Hawkins, second low net.

Third Flight: Lisa Goins, first low gross; Billie Robinson, second low gross; Audie Rodgers, first low net (SCP); Bonnie Wise, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Jill Lancaster, first low gross; Carol Payton, second low gross; Pat House, first low net; Dusty Nelson, second low net.

Low putts: Elaine Cloud, 28

Chip-ins: Marcie Mathews (No. 6), Pat House (No. 13), Cathy Kays (No. 18)

Next week’s format is make your own foursome. Tee times will be assigned starting at 8 a.m.

Away play is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, at Kearney Hill. Tee times will be assigned, and Juniper golfers will be playing with golfers from the Lexington Ladies Golf Association.

Starting this month and continuing until the end of September, the league will have a shotgun start on the first and third Wednesday of the month. The second and fourth Wednesday will be assigned tee times.

Larry Watson Senior League

Here are the results from this week’s league play.

Flight 1

Low gross: 1. Gary Smith 73, 2. Harold Moore 77, 3. Jeff Bibb 77.

Low net: 1. Warren Mitchell 66, 2. Mark Coleman 66, 3. Bert White 67.

Flight 2

Low gross: 1. Brian McCoy 81, 2. John Hodgkin 81, 3. Mike Waldner 82.

Low net: 1. Max Cockerell 64, 2. Jim Caudle 65, 3. Chris Ripy 68.

