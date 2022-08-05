The Juniper Invitational women’s golf tournament will be played Wednesday, Aug. 17, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

A continental breakfast will be served at 8 a.m., and a Staxx BBQ lunch will be served immediately after play.

Juniper Hill results.jpg

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription