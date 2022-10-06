Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: October 6, 2022 @ 5:09 pm
The Wednesday Ladies Golf League wrapped up its season this week with a scramble, luncheon and end-of-the-year awards.
Oct. 12 is the annual away play at Wheatley.
The next organizational meeting for the league will be Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Scramble
First-place team, low gross — Julie Dawson, Linda Moore, Charlotte Nelson, Brenda Shipp
Second-place team, low gross — Connie Goins (scorecard playoff), Charlotte Pyles, Kathy Branham
First-place team, low net — Cheryl Copley, Madison Elder, Ruth Hinkle, Sue Wood
Second-place team, low net — Melinda Holbert (SCP), Cathy Kays, Jill LeMaster, Dusty Nelson
Awards
August tournament
Medalist: Connie Goins; overall low net: Elaine Cloud
First Flight: Brenda Shipp, first low gross; Linda Moore, second low gross; Marcie Mathews, first low net; Julie Dawson, second low net; low putts, Ann French Thomas, low putts
Second Flight: Charlotte Pyles, first low gross; Diane Nelson, second low gross; Sandra Shelton, first low net; Barb Reynolds, second low net; Nina Sue Rice and Margaret Whittet, low putts
Third Flight: Susan Goins, first low gross; Karen Liebman, second low gross (SCP); Stacey McClellan, first low net; Ruth Hinkle, second low net (SCP); Trina Rhoads, low putts
Fourth Flight: Barb Terrell, first low gross (SCP); Audie Rodgers, second low gross; Billie Robinson, first low net; Elizabeth Coleman, second low net; Maxine Hardesty, low putts
Fifth Flight: Kitty Werner, first low gross; Shirley Wilhoite, second low gross; Carol Payton, first low net; Shirley Rodgers, second low net; Shirley Dukes, low putts
Sixth Flight: Mary Rhodes, first low gross; Donna Grimes, second low gross; Jill Lancaster, first low net; Donna Greer, second low net; Fran Terhune, low putts
Ringer Sheet
Low putts, Aggie Hampton; most improved ringer, Dusty Nelson, low ringer, Connie Goins
Most Improved Golfer for 2022: Ann French Thomas
