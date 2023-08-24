Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 10:48 pm
The Wednesday Ladies Golf League and Late Swingers Golf League played this week at Juniper Hill.
Wednesday Ladies League
The league had 42 golfers who played this week.
First Flight: Brenda Shipp, first low gross; Ann French Thomas, second low gross; Marcie Mathews, first low net; Charlotte Nelson, second low net.
Second Flight: Terry Tracey, first low gross; Stacey McClellan, second low gross; Cheryl Copley, first low net; Melinda Holbert, second low net.
Third Flight: Sherry Ison, first low gross; Carol Ferguson, second low gross (scorecard playoff); Elizabeth Coleman, first low net; Audie Rodgers, second low net (SCP).
Fourth Flight: Jill Lancaster, first low gross; Dawn Redmon, second low gross; Dionne Fields, first low net; Dusty Nelson, second low net.
Low putts: Audie Rodgers, 29
Chip-ins: Debbie Wash (No. 1), Natalie Britton (No. 5), Rose Caudle (No. 7), Terry Tracey (No. 9), Janice Anglin (No. 13), Judy Trigg (No. 18)
Next week’s format is make your own foursome, and there will be a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
Late Swingers League
This league played Thursday with 25 golfers participating.
First Flight: Kim Wooldridge, first low gross; Donna McNeil, second low gross; Melinda Holbert, first low net; Lisa Brewer, second low net.
Second Flight: Susan Spoonamore, first low gross; Carla Tillett, second low gross (scorecard playoff); Dionne Fields, first low net; Carol Payton, second low net (SCP).
Third Flight: Lee Ann May, first low gross; Fran Terhune, second low gross (SCP); Jill Lancaster, first low net (SCP); Shelley Wood, second low net.
Chip-in: Teresa Prather (No. 16)
Low putts: Melinda Holbert and Carol Payton, 14
